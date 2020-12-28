Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and small child were taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:53 p.m. on I-70 near S.E. 10th Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was eastbound on I-70 at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway. The Volkswagen then struck the outside barrier wall.

The driver, Yamayra J. Rodriguez-Baez, 21, and a passenger, Gilya Vega, 1, both of Topeka, were reported to have minor injuries and were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

Rodriguez-Baez was in her seat belt and Vega was in a car seat at the time of the crash.

