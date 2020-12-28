Start of Pentecostal movement to be celebrated this week in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Historians point to an event that occurred 120 years ago this week in Topeka as a major event in world religious history.

The beginning of the modern-day Pentecostal movement is traced to Jan. 1, 1901, at Stone’s Folly, an ornate building that was located at the time near present-day Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 S.W. 17th.

Lee Defendorf, a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary church and the Topeka-based Glory to God Catholic prayer community, is among organizers of an all-night event, which will run from 7 a.m. Thursday, New Year’s Eve, to 7 a.m. Friday, New Year’s Day.

The event will commemorate an event that occurred on Jan. 1, 1901, at Stone’s Folly, where members of Charles Parham’s Bethel Bible College took part in a prayer meeting. Agnes Ozman, one of the students, began speaking in tongues during the prayer meeting.

Historians trace the beginning of the modern-day Pentecostal movement to that event. The movement spread from Topeka to other areas of the United States -- most notably the Azusa Street Revival in 1906 in Los Angeles -- and later around the world.

The Pentecostal movement, considered the fastest-growing segment of Christianity, is characterized by individuals being baptized in the Holy Spirit. The movement also is characterized by individuals speaking in tongues, exercising gifts of healing and taking part in lively worship services.

Today, officials estimated there are more than 600 million Pentecostals around the world.

This week’s event in Topeka will feature speakers from the capital city and other locations across the United States and will be live-streamed on the internet.

For more information on how to attend in person or to watch a live-stream of the event, visit www.stonesfolly.com.

