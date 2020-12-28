Advertisement

Monday morning apartment house fire under investigation

Location is just east of Emporia St. Univ. Campus
Emporia Fire Crews responded to 1225 Exchange on reports of an apartment house fire early...
Emporia Fire Crews responded to 1225 Exchange on reports of an apartment house fire early Monday morning.(KVOE Radio)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was injured in an Emporia Apartment Home Fire from early Monday morning.

According to KVOE Radio, crews from Emporia and Americus were called to 1225 Exchange to find flames coming from the back of the building.

Officials say the resident who lives in the apartment where the fire started was not home at the time.

Residents who live in the other unit were able to make it safely outside.

KVOE reports that the fire damage was limited to the back unit, however, smoke damage was seen throughout.

The cause is under investigation.

