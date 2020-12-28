Monday forecast: Dry today, wintry mix tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold end to 2020 is expected with a storm system tomorrow that will bring all types of precipitation to the area. Temperatures will be key in determining what type of precipitation and what kind of impacts we’ll have. Right now confidence is high that the morning will be more hazardous than the afternoon for much of the WIBW viewing area.

Temperatures not only at the surface but all the way up to cloud level will determine whether there will be snow, freezing rain, sleet or rain and for how long as temperatures warm through the day. With temperatures warmer south of I-70 vs areas north that will lead to lower impacts. If you do plan to travel tomorrow if there’s a way to travel in the afternoon vs the morning, it is recommended. Even the evening won’t be as bad as the morning as temperatures will be slow to cool back down. Even with all this being said areas along HWY 36 are in an area that is most concerning where it will take longer for the wintry mix to transition over to rain so it may not be a good idea to travel at all in that area unless you’re really using caution on the roads.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Most of the night will be dry, it’ll be after 4am for a wintry mix to start to move into the area. Lows will be in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix will transition to rain from south to north during the day. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds E/SE 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

The rain will continue Tuesday evening and with any precipitation leftover after midnight there will be a changeover back to a wintry mix with little to no additional snow accumulation.

Total rainfall or melted precipitation: 0.50"-1.25" for many (WIBW)

Wednesday and Thursday are trending dry with highs still stuck in the 30s despite more sun on Thursday which may end up being the only day with mostly sunny skies this week.

The start of the year, Friday, may bring precipitation or not. Depends on the track of a storm system so as of now have a slight chance of snow in the 8 day but something we’ll keep an eye on.

This weekend will be dry with highs warming back in the 40s unless there’s snow Friday then temperatures won’t warm up as much.

Taking Action:

Roads will be icy tomorrow morning for much of northeast Kansas before becoming wet. Roads turn icy again by Wednesday morning whether it’s from precipitation changing back to a wintry mix OR rain that doesn’t evaporate from Tuesday evening freezing overnight

Stay weather aware during the day tomorrow, the forecast is still subject to change despite fairly high confidence of the current forecast.



