Latest Riley County COVID-19 Update

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has identified 45 new positive cases and 164 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, December 23. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 13 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. Free nasal swab testing is being offered today between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in Randolph at the United Methodist Church. No appointment is necessary and everyone is welcome. Please wear a mask if you are going to participate in the drive-through testing.

Additional testing opportunities will be offered at different locations in the northern part of the county. Date and location information for the next event will be shared as soon as those details are finalized. KDHE announced their plan to continue the Kansas Unified Testing Strategy, including access to testing for all Kansans with no out of pocket fees through January 31, 2021. As part of that program, WellHealth will continue to provide free saliva-based testing today and every day, except Sundays and holidays, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan through the end of January. Appointments are recommended and can be made online at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.

RCHD staff continue to work hard to prepare for vaccine distribution when more shipments arrive. Vaccines will not be available to the general public at this time. More information about the Kansas vaccination plan is available at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/284/COVID-19-Vaccine. FAQ information about the COVID-19 vaccine is posted on the Riley County Coronavirus website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1873/Frequently-Asked-Questions

Riley County Statistics for Monday, December 28, 2020:

Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 4,718

Total active: 241

Total recovered: 4,457

Total deaths: 20

Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.

