Latest COVID numbers at Stormont and St. Francis

Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 that he is concerned that 18 percent of COVID-19 patients have died within the last week.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s scorecard today shows 10 patients there died of COVID complications over the last week. The hospital was treating 66 patients for the virus today -- that’s down from 72 a week ago but up from 61 the day after Christmas.

The positive testing rate is up more than a percent compared to last week – at 26.8%  -- but the number of positive tests per day is down to 55 -- from 75 a week ago.

University of Kansas Health System Saint Francis campus had 24 COVID-positive inpatients today. Their critical care capacity was at 110 % this morning with medical/surgical beds at 64%. The percent of tests coming back positive on patients coming through their emergency department was around 15.5% over the past week. Both hospitals, though, report personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are in good shape.

