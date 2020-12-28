Advertisement

Governor says nursing home vaccinations moving forward

26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says plans are moving forward to begin vaccinating nursing home residents and staff. Topeka-based Midwest Health -- which owns 65 facilities in five states -- saw its first residents vaccinated today at their home in Kearny, Missouri. They said residents lined up to get the shot.

In Topeka -- Midwest Health says about 100 residents and staff at Lexington Park Health and Rehab and 50 residents and staff at rolling hills assisted living will receive vaccinations tomorrow. Governor Kelly says the state is partnering with national pharmacy chains to distribute the vaccine to long term care facilities.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

Kentucky state audit finds issues with Unemployment Program.
KDOL says new jobless payments may take up to 2 weeks
KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday...
KU’s Braun named Big 12 Player of the Week
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Latest COVID numbers at Stormont and St. Francis
U.S. experts convene Thursday to decide whether to okay Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Latest Riley County COVID-19 Update