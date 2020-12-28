Governor says nursing home vaccinations moving forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly says plans are moving forward to begin vaccinating nursing home residents and staff. Topeka-based Midwest Health -- which owns 65 facilities in five states -- saw its first residents vaccinated today at their home in Kearny, Missouri. They said residents lined up to get the shot.

In Topeka -- Midwest Health says about 100 residents and staff at Lexington Park Health and Rehab and 50 residents and staff at rolling hills assisted living will receive vaccinations tomorrow. Governor Kelly says the state is partnering with national pharmacy chains to distribute the vaccine to long term care facilities.

