Geary County shortens quarantine length

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Health Department announces today that they have changed the length of quarantine times from 14 days to 10 days for those testing positive with certain restrictions. They have also received assistance from the Kansas Department of Health to conduct contract testing for those testing positive.

Due to the large number of cases and contacts that the Geary County Health Department continues to receive, we have begun passing those on to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) contact tracers for tracking and follow-up. Anyone who has been notified that they are a positive case or a contact to a case should follow the state’s isolation and quarantine guidelines until they are contacted by one of the contact tracers from KDHE. Please feel free to reach out to the Geary County Health Department for information if you have any questions. They can be reached at (785) 762-5788.

Also, to align with the surrounding counties and with KDHE contact tracing, Geary County will begin using the 10-day quarantine for all contacts to a positive case. However, this does not change the incubation period, which is still 14 days. Once a person is released at the end of 10 days, they must still follow mask and social distancing guidelines through day 14 to ensure they do not potentially spread COVID-19 to anyone if they should become sick after day 10.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.