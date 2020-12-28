Advertisement

Family honors the life of an Emporia High School legend

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) -Don Grant was a music teacher at Emporia High School and just imagine all the students who went through those hallways to learn from him, during his nearly four decades as a teacher.

“He had a tremendous impact on their lives both personally and professionally, he shaped generations of musicians both in terms of performers and also educators,” said his son Cameron Grant.

He retired from Emporia in 2004, completing 37 years as a music instructor in Emporia and then to the final chapter of his life.

“He unfortunately developed Dementia in the early stages of retiring so the last six to eight years of his life were spent in nursing homes,” said Grant.

Don Grant passed away on December 19th at a nursing home in Overland Park. While staying there he did contract COVID-19 but it was not evident that the virus caused his death.

But his family thought of an idea that would carry on his legacy forever.

Cameron Grant and Valerie Charles set up a GoFundMe to donate money to create an annual scholarship.

“This will give some help to a graduating senior at Emporia High School who intends on studying music or music education,” said Charles.

They have almost reached their goal in the matter of days.

“But we were surprised at the amount of donations we received in a short period of time,” said Grant.

The funds will be given to Emporia Community Fund once their goal is reached.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, here is the link: http://gf.me/v/c/ngwk/don-grant-memorial-scholarship-fund

