As end of year nears, average gas price over $2 a gallon in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve visited a gasoline station recently, you’ve probably noticed the price to tank up is getting higher.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kansas was sitting at $2.01.3, according to AAA. That’s up 15 cents over a month ago, when the average price for gas was $1.86.7 a gallon in the Sunflower State.

For a number of months, gas prices in Kansas had been below the $2-a-gallon mark, dipping to around $1.50 a gallon in the spring after COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

But fuel prices have been holding steady or increasing the past few weeks.

The national average for a gallon of gas on Monday was $2.25.2 a gallon, AAA says.

The rising prices around the holidays are attributed to a couple of main factors, AAA says: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply.

The domestic price of crude oil has been steadily rising since November, with prices topping $49 a barrel.

Prices haven’t been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices began to rise in November, accompanying vaccination news. Fuel prices have only increased with the vaccine becoming available, AAA says.

In spite of the recent price increase, gas is still more than a quarter cheaper than it was a year ago at this time in Kansas. According to AAA, gas prices were $2.28.5 a gallon at the same time a year ago.

On Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Topeka ranged from $1.92 to $2.01 a gallon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.