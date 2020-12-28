Arizona woman critically injured in Riley Co. rollover
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Tuscon, Arizona woman suffered serious injuries from a rollover in Manhattan Monday morning.
According to RCPD, crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and North 48th Street around 7:31 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by Alyssa Johnson flipped and in the ditch.
Johnson was air-lifted to Stormont Vail in Topeka with critical injuries.
No other information on the accident was released.
