Arizona woman critically injured in Riley Co. rollover

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Tuscon, Arizona woman suffered serious injuries from a rollover in Manhattan Monday morning.

According to RCPD, crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and North 48th Street around 7:31 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by Alyssa Johnson flipped and in the ditch.

Johnson was air-lifted to Stormont Vail in Topeka with critical injuries.

No other information on the accident was released.

