Advertisement

Arizona woman critically injured in Riley Co. rollover

(Submitted)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Tuscon, Arizona woman suffered serious injuries from a rollover in Manhattan Monday morning.

According to RCPD, crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and North 48th Street around 7:31 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by Alyssa Johnson flipped and in the ditch.

Johnson was air-lifted to Stormont Vail in Topeka with critical injuries.

No other information on the accident was released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka

Latest News

Emporia Fire Crews responded to 1225 Exchange on reports of an apartment house fire early...
Monday morning apartment house fire under investigation
Topeka native sees song he wrote and performed in 2012 included in 2020 Lifetime Christmas movie
Gas prices are averaging just over $2 a gallon in Kansas as the end of the year nears,...
As end of year nears, average gas price over $2 a gallon in Kansas
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka