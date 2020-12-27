Advertisement

Topeka Metro fares to return in February

Topeka Metro riders will need to begin paying fares in February.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro riders will need to pay fares for rides beginning the first of February.

The Metro’s board of directors unanimously voted on December 21 to reinstate fares.

The Metro said the update is in response to changing ridership and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free bus rides will continue through the end of January.

Masks and face coverings are required to ride.

There will be three public meetings in the lobby of the Metro’s Quincy Street Station at 820 SE Quincy to discuss service reductions.

The meetings are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 5:00pm-7:00pm

Thursday, January 7, 2021 7:00 am-9:00 am

Saturday, January 9, 2021 9:00 am- 11:00 am

The public is welcome to attend and offer input.

Comments on the issue will be accepted through January 12 in person at the station or by phone at 785-730-7000, by fax at 785-354-8476, through email at info@topekametro.org, through their website, or by mailing the Quincy Street Station.

