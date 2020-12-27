Advertisement

Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen

A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A monolith made of gingerbread that appeared Christmas Day has collapsed.

The monolith, like recent ones seen around the world, mysteriously showed up at Corona Heights Park in San Francisco.

The structure even had icing and gumdrops.

Plenty of people stopped by to check it out, and it received lots of attention online.

But just a day later, it was found toppled to the ground.

No word on who put up the gingerbread monolith or how it fell.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Pedestrian struck near 23rd and Davies
Topeka Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
File image
Wichita man charged with multiple drug violations

Latest News

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro dies
Some of the first vaccinations in Italy took place in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the...
Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69