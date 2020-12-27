FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a storm system will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area Tuesday morning, which could lead to slick travel conditions.

Monday will stay dry, but temperatures will be colder than today. Morning lows will start out around 20 degrees with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. The winds will be lighter than today.

The storm system will begin to move in on Tuesday with most of the wintry precipitation occurring during the morning. Light snow and ice accumulations will be possible during this time.

Precipitation will change to rain by the afternoon as temperatures slowly climb above freezing. Rain will continue throughout Tuesday evening before mixing with snow again by Tuesday night.

After the storm system passes, it will remain cold for the rest of the week with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s through New Year’s Day.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: NW/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 38

Monday Night: Cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 27

Tue: High: 40 Low: 27 Morning wintry mix changing to rain by afternoon. Breezy.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 16 Cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 16 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 34 Low: 17 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 29 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.