Christmas trees find new purpose in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas day has come and gone, now, many people start taking down their Christmas decorations, including their Christmas trees.

Live Christmas trees can find their new purpose after the holiday season, by simply being dropped off at Longs Park in Manhattan

Some of the Christmas trees will be repurposed as local fish habitats, while others will be turned into mulch for use in the parks throughout Manhattan.

For safety purposes, all ornaments, decorations, lights and other artificial or plastic items must be removed before the trees are dropped off.

Leftover decorations on the trees can harm the wildlife or clog the machinery used to make the trees into mulch.

The Christmas Tree drop off in Longs Park is located at the corner of 16th and Colorado Street in Manhattan.

