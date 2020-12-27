Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in the AFC, first-round bye with 17-14 win over Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The reigning Super Bowl champions have clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and secured a first-round bye with a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

After a scoreless first quarter, a 5-yard score by Hayden Hurst put the Falcons on the board first 7-0 with 3:39 left in the half. The Chiefs answered with a touchdown of their own from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to tie the game 7-7 at the half.

Both teams remained scoreless again in the third. Harrison Butker gave Kansas City their first lead of the afternoon with a 53-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter.

The Falcons answered with a 5-yard TD from Matt Ryan to Laquon Treadwell, giving them the 14-10 lead with 4:33 to go.

Mahomes connected to Demarcus Robinson for a 25-yard score to give KC a three-point lead with 1:55 left.

The Falcons had a chance to tie the game with a 39-yard field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo, but he missed it wide right.

Travis Kelce set the all-time record for most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history during the game with 1,416. He also set a franchise record for most receptions in a single season.

