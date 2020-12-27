Advertisement

Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in the AFC, first-round bye with 17-14 win over Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches his team during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The reigning Super Bowl champions have clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and secured a first-round bye with a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

After a scoreless first quarter, a 5-yard score by Hayden Hurst put the Falcons on the board first 7-0 with 3:39 left in the half. The Chiefs answered with a touchdown of their own from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to tie the game 7-7 at the half.

Both teams remained scoreless again in the third. Harrison Butker gave Kansas City their first lead of the afternoon with a 53-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter.

The Falcons answered with a 5-yard TD from Matt Ryan to Laquon Treadwell, giving them the 14-10 lead with 4:33 to go.

Mahomes connected to Demarcus Robinson for a 25-yard score to give KC a three-point lead with 1:55 left.

The Falcons had a chance to tie the game with a 39-yard field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo, but he missed it wide right.

Travis Kelce set the all-time record for most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history during the game with 1,416. He also set a franchise record for most receptions in a single season.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Pedestrian struck near 23rd and Davies
Topeka Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence

Latest News

First Washburn women’s basketball game of 2021 postponed
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Three KSU football players receive All-Big 12 nods
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez