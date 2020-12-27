Breezy and cooler today, increasing clouds & colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A strong dry cold front is pushing through northeast Ks Sunday morning bringing much cooler air and gusty winds. Highs yesterday were 15-20 degrees above average. Today, temperatures will be slightly above average, but 10-15 degrees cooler than what we saw on Saturday. Winds will also be a nuisance gusting 25-35mph today. This will cause it to feel much colder outside.

Today we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s. Winds will be from the NW at 10-20mph with gusts to 35mph. Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will be from the NW at 5-10mph. Tomorrow, clouds will be increasing throughout the day. It will be much colder with highs only in the 30s. Winds will be from the N/E at 5-10mph with gusts to 20.

Late Monday night (after midnight) into early Tuesday morning is when our next weather system arrives bringing us the potential for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Tuesday afternoon the wintry mix should transition to all rain.

Early Tuesday morning, the precipitation will start off as a wintry mix of snow and sleet. By the mid-morning hours, this should transition to freezing rain. Travel during this time will likely be hazardous. Tuesday afternoon, we will see warming so the precipitation will transition to widespread rain. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Tuesday night into early Wednesday, the rain will change back to snow.

There are still some questions regarding accumulation totals of snow. Light snow accumulations are possible early Tuesday am, but with the quick change to sleet and freezing rain, the snow totals are harder to estimate at this time. Rainfall totals into Wednesday are beneficial with almost everyone expected to see over an inch of rain. The next question is how long does it take for temperatures to drop Tuesday evening for the change from rain back to snow. Another question is will there be enough moisture Tuesday night as the storm system tracks to the East for higher snow accumulations.

Regardless of any potential snow accumulations, travel will likely be hazardous Tuesday morning as the wintry mix is coming down.

Extended forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s. Winds from the NW at 10-20mph with gusts 25-35.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the teens/low 20s. Winds from the NW at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs much colder in the 30s. Winds from N/E at 5-10mph with gusts to 20.

Taking Action: Check forecasts daily to stay updated on this approaching winter storm. If you are planning on doing any traveling Tuesday or Wednesday, you need to plan for hazardous conditions and potential delays.

