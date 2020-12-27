Advertisement

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on Rockford's east side.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. He said two of those who were shot were teenagers.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims or the person who was taken into custody. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the person of interest.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck near 23rd and Davies
Topeka Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
File image
Wichita man charged with multiple drug violations
Topeka package thief arrested
Owner of massage parlor sentenced on federal prostitution charge

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
Investigators: Nashville explosion likely a suicide bombing
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say...
Nashville officers hailed as heroes for evacuating residents during bombing