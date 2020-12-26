Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has announced over $8.8 million in quarterly and special cash bonuses for Kansas associates.

Walmart says an additional $700 million in cash bonuses has been sent to its U.S. based associates, bringing its total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for U.S. based associates to over $2.8 billion.

According to the international superstore chain, its latest bonus announcement includes $3.8 million in quarterly bonuses paid to Kansas associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks after a strong third-quarter business performance and an estimated $5 million in special cash bonuses that was paid on Dec. 24 in recognition of their sustained commitment to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said full and part-time associates are eligible for the bonuses.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” said John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

Walmart said around 1.5 million full and part-time associates working in its company stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers got the special cash bonus on Dec. 24. It said it will be its fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been an extraordinary year and we’re so proud of how our associates have continued to make a meaningful difference in our communities,” said Kath McLay, President and CEO – Sam’s Club. “Today’s bonus reflects our appreciation for our associates, who show up to work each day to serve and provide relief for millions of members across the country.”

According to Walmart, all U.S. based hourly associates are eligible for the latest special cash bonus. It said the bonus amount will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses it has given to associates during the pandemic; part-time and temporary hourly associates will get $150 and full-time hourly associates will get $300. It said over 60% of its hourly associates are full time. It said drivers, managers and assistant managers will also get a special cash bonus.

