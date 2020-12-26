Walmart helps fight hunger in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are working to fight hunger in Kansas and throughout the nation.

Walmart says food insecurity continues to plague the nation, with an estimated 16% of Americans at risk as a result of COVID-19. It said this compares to a pre-pandemic 11% struggling with food insecurity, according to Feed America. It said, as a result, food banks and pantries have been struggling to get food in the hands of hungry residents.

According to the international superstore chain, to help organizations meet the increased demand over the holiday season and beyond, the Walmart Foundation has granted Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations until the end of 2020.

“Feeding America has consistently demonstrated a tireless commitment to helping those in need and supporting people facing hunger,” said Travis Bailey, Walmart regional general manager. “At Walmart, we are inspired and motivated by the amazing work of Feeding America and we’re honored to play our part in helping the communities we serve.”

Walmart said for years it and the Walmart Foundation have supported hunger-relief organizations and 2020 is no different. It said in 2019, in Kansas, it donated over 1,990,200 pounds of food to local food banks.

According to Walmart, so far in 2020, over 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the nation have gotten support from it and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger-relief. It said these efforts were complemented by a donation of almost $18 million by Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers for hunger-relief.

