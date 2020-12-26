U.S. Mint releases Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - You can now keep a part of the Tallgrass Prairie in your pocket without fear of washing it away.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says with much anticipation, the U.S. Mint has released its 55th 2020 America the Beautiful Quarter honoring the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on Nov. 25. It sid the design shows a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly among of bluestem and Indian grass, both iconic to the preserve. It said educational materials are available on the U.S. Mint’s website.

According to the Discovery Center, it is making the quarter available locally at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 3rd St., Manhattan. It said residents can bring in an old quarter to exchange for a new Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve Quarter while supplies last.

The Discovery Center said the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Highway 177. It said the preserve is a unique public and private partnership between the National Park Service and the Nature Conservancy.

