Topeka Zoo now accepting recycled Christmas trees

The Topeka Zoo wants your Christmas trees -- after Christmas, of course.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is now accepting live Christmas trees to recycle and give to its animals.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center says it is accepting used Christmas trees starting Saturday, Dec. 26. It said residents can drop off their trees on the southeast side of Gage Park just east of the horseshoe court parking lot inside the park. It said when entering Gage Park from 10th St. to take the first right on Munn Memorial Dr. heading northwest. It said to look for the orange snow fence and to place trees in the grass behind the “Trees here” sign.

“There is no need to make an appointment,”  said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “We’ll find them and get them to the animals that can use them.”

According to the Zoo, for the safety of the animals, trees need to be free of ornaments, hooks, tinsel tree stand and plastic bags.

“This allows the trees to be used beyond the holiday season,” said Wiley. “Animals that benefit from them include lions, tigers, owls, mountain lions, giraffes, black bears, painted dogs and many others.”

The Zoo said once the animals have had fun with the varieties of conifers donated, the trees will be ground through a chipper and made into mulch for continued reuse.

According to the Zoo, it will accept trees through Jan. 8.

