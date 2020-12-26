Advertisement

State Board of Agriculture to host virtual meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Board of Agriculture will host a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The Kansas State Board of Agriculture says it will host its regular board meeting via internet meeting services on Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. It said those interested can participate using video conferencing or by using a call-in option.

According to the Board, the meeting is open to the public and those who have questions, including how to access call information should contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.

The Bord said those that require special accommodations are required to make their needs known at least two days before the meeting.

