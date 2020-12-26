SERVPRO to kick off third annual First Responder Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SERVPRO is kicking off its third annual nationwide First Responder Bowl to honor first responders during the holiday season.

SERVPRO says it will host its third annual First Responder Bowl, which is a college football game honoring frontline heroes across the nation. It said the 2020 match will feature the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, who are ranked #19 in the NCAA, against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners. It said the game will be played at Southern Methodist University’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium, in University Park, Texas. It said the contest will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 26, at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

“SERVPRO professionals deal with the aftermath of the unexpected every day,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC, “but first responders deal with the unexpected when it’s happening. They are first on the scene, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect people and property. The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is our opportunity each year to say ‘thank you’ on a national stage to these brave men and women – and their families – who set an example of courage and sacrifice for all of us.”

SERVPRO said each year it asks its franchisees nationwide to submit the name of a local first responder to be considered for special recognition during the game. It said it will choose one first responder from the group of nominees to be honored with an award.

“It seems especially meaningful this year to recognize the service and sacrifice of the men and women who continue to put the welfare of others ahead of their personal safety,” said Daniel Thorman, a disaster remediation specialist with SERVPRO® of West Topeka. “These people are our hometown heroes, and we’re proud to play a part in dedicating this event to them.”

For more information on the First Responder Bowl, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.