Plumb Place in Emporia to close its doors

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plumb Place, a women’s refuge in Emporia, is being forced to close its doors due to lack of funding.

Plumb Place says in a Facebook post that it will shut its doors on Dec. 31, due to lack of funding resulting from the loss of grant funding and the inability to secure more.

It is with sincere regret that Plumb Place will close on Dec. 31, 2020, due to insolvency, which resulted from loss of... Posted by Plumb Place on Friday, December 18, 2020

Plumb Place said in January of 2020, its Board of Directors created a comprehensive fundraising plan and promotional plan for the Five-Point Holistic programming covering the opportunities the Executive Director and House Manager had already been implementing. It said two fundraisers were held in early 2020, including a chili feed and a taco feed, which were successful.

According to Plumb Place, several more fundraisers were planned throughout the year, including a fundraiser to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of its contributions to the community. It said, unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remaining fundraisers.

Plumb Place said due to restrictions with fundraising and losing previously stable grants, a grant writer was hired to support the Executive Director in finding and applying for potential grants. It sid the work of the grant writer was fully funded by private donors that agreed to cover specific costs.

According to the refuge, in March of 2020, the current Executive Director secured the Humphrey’s grant, which was $20,000 and covered the additional needs for funding through the remainder of 2020. It said it has applied for an additional total of $451,800 in grants with no further success. It said due to this, on Jan. 1, 2021, it will be insolvent and will no longer be able to keep its doors open.

“We are heartbroken that Plumb Place will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years in service to women,” said the Board of Directors in a statement. “We want to thank the community for the support over the years. It has been a true honor to serve the residents at Plumb Place.”

Plumb Place said all women that are currently living in the refuge have been helped and were able to find alternative permanent housing. It said no one will be left in the cold.

