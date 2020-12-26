KHP troopers graduate from Training Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers have graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says new troopers graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Traning Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Salina.

KHP said that unfortunately, class #60 was not able to have a traditional recruit graduation due to COVID-19 precautions.

According to KHP, Recruit Class #60 began 24 weeks of training on Wednesday, June 17, at the KHP Training Academy. It said its seven newest troopers will enter the field training phase of the program.

KHP said new troopers will be stationed in the following counties:

Troop A Johnson County - 1 trooper Leavenworth County - 1 trooper

Troop C Ellsworth County - 1 trooper Saline County - 1 trooper

Troop D Sherman County - 1 trooper Logan County - 1 trooper

Troop F Butler County - 1 trooper



