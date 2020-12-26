KDA offers meat marketing and consumer webinars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is offering direct-to-consumer meat marketing and consumer webinars.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says now more than ever, consumers are looking to build relationships and buy food directly from the source. It said it will host a series of informational webinars in early January to give information about direct-to-consumer meat sales.

“Adding direct-to-consumer sales can be an option to diversify farm income,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Bean. “We are pleased to provide innovative programming and educational opportunities to help Kansas’ farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses grow and expand market options and continue to serve as economic engines in their communities.”

According to the KDA, during the week of Jan. 4, it will offer a webinar series designed to give more insight into the direct-to-consumer business model. It said the five-part series will be held daily from Jan. 4 - 8, from noon to 1 p.m., and will feature meat marketing and regulatory experts. It said this series is designed for those who want to sell direct-to-consumer. It said additionally, it will host a second one-part webinar which will be focused on information for consumers and will address their questions about direct purchases of meat products. It said the webinar will b eheld on Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The KDA said throughout the first webinar series, Kansas Meat Marketing Basics: Putting you a Cut Above, participants will be taught the basics of starting a farm to fork business, including discussions about naming a business, product selection, pricing, social media marketing, regulatory considerations and more. It said the series will feature presentations from Rachel Cutrer, Ranch House Designs, Inc., and B.R. Cutrer, Inc.; Danette Amstein and Myasia Burns, Midan Marketing; and Dr. Liz Boyle with Kansas State University’s value-added meats program.

According to the KDA, at the second webinar, Clearing the Confusion: Meat Marketing Consumer Basics, participants will be taught basic meat science and meat processing and will get recipes and resources for consumers to use cuts of beef. It said guest speakers will include Collette Kaster, American Meat Science Association; Chad Bontrager, Yoder Meats, Bowser meat Processing and Heartland Meat Market; and a representative from the Kansas Beef Council.

The KDA said registration is now open for both series and the consumer webinar, and it is free to participate. It said residents can participate in one or more of the webinars, as the speakers and content for each will be different.

For more information, or to register, click here.

