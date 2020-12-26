Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a lifetime prison sentence, among other decisions.

The Kansas Supreme Court says among other published decisions, in Appeal No. 121,832: State of Kansas v. Phillip R. Parks, it rejected Parks’ challenge to a lifetime prison sentence he got in 1997 in Reno County after being convicted for murdering his wife in 1978. It said in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, it held the sentence was consistent with the statutory requirements that existed at the time of the crime.

The Court said in Appeal No. 112,322: State of Kansas v. Guadalupe Ochoa-Lara, an identity theft case remanded from the U.S. Supreme Court after holding a state prosecution for identity theft was not preempted by federal immigration law, it considered the question of whether Ochoa-Lara’s convictions for two counts of identity theft were multiplicitous and violated the double jeopardy clause of the U.S. Constitution. It said the State had split the charge into two based on a change in the statute enacted during the time in which the conduct happened. It said it held that Ochoa-Lara failed to object in Johnson Co. District Court and since failed to preserve the issue for appellate review. It said Ochoa-Lara also failed to cite any of the exceptions that would allow a court to consider an issue raised for the first time on appeal. It said it affirmed Ochoa-Lara’s convictions.

According to the Court, in Appeal No. 118,361: State of Kansas v. Samuel Vonachen, it affirmed Vonachen’s convictions in Reno Co. of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson. It said Vonachen burned down his family home while his parents and younger sister were asleep inside. It said his mother and sister died from the fire and his father survived. It said in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, it rejected Vanachen’s various constitutional claims. It said as to the certification to try him as an adult, it held the district court properly authorized Vonachen’s adult prosecution.

The Court said in Appeal No. 119,302: State of Kansas v. Gregory Lynn Gales﻿, it vacated Gales’ Edwards Co. sentence for a 2001 second-degree murder conviction and remanded for resentencing. It said when the original sentence was imposed, a California burglary from Gales’ youth was counted as a “person” crime for the purpose of applying Kansas sentencing guidelines, which resulted in a longer sentence than if the burglary was considered a “nonperson” crime. It said the statute for deciding which classification to apply to a prior crime required the sentencing court to decide the most comparable Kansas offense. It said in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, it held the California burglary must be considered a “nonperson” crime in Gales’ case since the California statute was equally comparable to both “person” and “nonperson” versions of burglary in Kansas.

For more opinions published by the Kansas Supreme Court, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.