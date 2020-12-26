Kansas Senate Minority Leader appoints additional staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes has appointed additional staff to her team.

Kansas Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes says she is rounding out her team before the next legislative session with two new staff appointees. She said joining her Chief of Staff, Cory Sheedy, is Helena Buchmann, Communications Director, and Jaiden Soupene, Legislative Director.

“I am so pleased to have Helena and Jaiden joining our office in these roles,” Sykes said. “Both have an understanding and commitment to policies that will move our state forward, and together with Cory, they will make a dynamic, valuable team for our caucus and state.”

According to Sen. Sykes, Buchmann was previously a campaign consultant with Pathfinder Campaigns, where she worked with Sen. Sykes and other state legislative candidates during the 2020 election cycle. She said in 2019, Buchmann worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as the field manager for the Third Congressional District.

Sen. Sykes said Soupene is a graduate of Wichita State University and has worked in the Minority Leader’s Office since 2019 as Agenda Clerk and then as Caucus Director for the 2020 Legislative session.

“This team has the experience, energy and determination that will serve our caucus well as we continue to fight for Kansas families,” said Sykes. “Each of them bring relationships and skills that will not only provide critical support to our caucus and constituents, but will also help our caucus grow as we look ahead to future elections.”

