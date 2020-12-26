Kansas ranks as 23rd worst state for drunk driving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked as the 23rd worst state for drunk driving according to a recent study.

ArrestRecords.com says it conducted a recent study of the states where drunk driving is the worst and Kansas has come in at number 23. It said since the 1980s, drunk driving has become less and less common in the U.S. It said during this period, enforcement of DUI laws has grown increasingly more strict, making the statistical improvements even more remarkable. It said in 2019, at least half of U.S. States saw a decline in DUI arrest rates.

However, ArrestRecords said despite the declining rates, drunk driving has not become thing of the past with over 1 million DUI arrests made in 2019, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It said it produced rankings for each state through a DUI severity score based on the latest FBI crime statistics, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration DUI fatality statistics and U.S. Census Bureau data.

According to the study done by ArrestRecords, Kansas has a DUI severity score of 6.54 with a decrease of DUI related fatalities of 15.4% over the previous year. It also shows that in 2019, Kansas ranked as the 26th worst state for DUIs, but moved up three places in 2020.

The study shows that the worst state for drunk driving is Wyoming with a severity score of 12.11 and the best state is Massachusets with a severity score of 3.34.

For more information about the study or to see where other states fall, click here.

