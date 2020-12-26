Advertisement

Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas

Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right) have been arrested in relation to stolen vehicles that were reported on Christmas morning.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects after a stolen vehicle chase on Christmas.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested after two vehicles were reported stolen from a business in the 3000 block of SW 57th St. on Christmas morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both vehicles were found and returned to the owner. It said four suspects were arrested and charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage and conspiracy.

The Sheriff’s Office said the four arrested include Jason Hokanson, 34, Christopher Clark, 31, Andrea Green, 26, and Brooks Vonthaer, 36.

This is a developing story.

