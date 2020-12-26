Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects after a stolen vehicle chase on Christmas.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says four people were arrested after two vehicles were reported stolen from a business in the 3000 block of SW 57th St. on Christmas morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both vehicles were found and returned to the owner. It said four suspects were arrested and charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage and conspiracy.

The Sheriff’s Office said the four arrested include Jason Hokanson, 34, Christopher Clark, 31, Andrea Green, 26, and Brooks Vonthaer, 36.

This is a developing story.

