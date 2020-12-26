Advertisement

First Washburn women’s basketball game of 2021 postponed

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn women’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer to pick their season back up.

The Ichabods’ game slated for Jan. 2 at Northeastern State has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols on the RiverHawks squad.

This marks the second straight game postponed for the Ichabods due to an opponent’s COVID-19 protocols, after their Dec. 19 game against Lincoln was also postponed.

The Washburn women are now scheduled to resume play in the new year Jan. 7 at Northwest Missouri State.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck near 23rd and Davies
Topeka Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
File image
Wichita man charged with multiple drug violations
Topeka package thief arrested
Owner of massage parlor sentenced on federal prostitution charge

Latest News

Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Three KSU football players receive All-Big 12 nods
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Christian Braun knocks down six threes en route to a 79-65 win over No. 7 West Virginia.
No. 3 KU rolls past No. 7 WVU behind season high three-point performance