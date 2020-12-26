First Washburn women’s basketball game of 2021 postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn women’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer to pick their season back up.

The Ichabods’ game slated for Jan. 2 at Northeastern State has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols on the RiverHawks squad.

This marks the second straight game postponed for the Ichabods due to an opponent’s COVID-19 protocols, after their Dec. 19 game against Lincoln was also postponed.

The Washburn women are now scheduled to resume play in the new year Jan. 7 at Northwest Missouri State.

