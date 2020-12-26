Denny’s serves Christmas Day crowds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Denny’s locations in Topeka offered multiple ways for people to get a meal this Christmas.

Families can dine-in, curbside pickup, or order delivery for a meal.

Both locations in Topeka had to limit the amount of customers inside at one time -- that didn’t stop families trying to get in for a feast.

The Denny’s on SW Wanamaker had a crowd forming with a line going back to the door around noon and the Denny’s on Topeka Boulevard also saw a large crowd in the morning.

General Manager at Denny’s Topeka Blvd Chelsea Born said, “You get to see many people. We get to help the people that don’t have families that get to come out to eat because we’re pretty much the only place open on Christmas and it brings joy to me that we can do something for them.”

The Christmas crowd can be chaotic at times for the staff.

“It just is very busy, yes we feel overwhelmed at times but we get through it,” said Born. “They (the staff) get to help serve those people that come in for Christmas dinner or Christmas breakfast and they work short hour shifts so they have time with their family as well.”

Denny’s is offering “Festive Feasts” -- which is a turkey and dressing dinner with pecan pie and pumpkin pie.

With decorations set up on walls and tables, they are getting into the spirit but Born treats the Christmas crowds like, “The same as every day we just go with the flow and we bust it out and get it done.”

Born said COVID-19 negatively impacted sales throughout the year, but Christmas day offers more customers to enjoy the food and enjoy being around others safely.

“I like seeing the joy on people’s faces that we can provide for them on Christmas day that don’t have anywhere to go,” she said.

Denny’s on Topeka Blvd. is closing at 3 a.m. and the location on SW Wanamaker is closing at 2 a.m.

