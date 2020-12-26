Community Christmas Dinner changes to drive thru to safely serve Manhattan community members

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The ninth annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner looked a lot different today due to changes made to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Volunteers from Peace Lutheran Church and St Thomas More Catholic Church along with other community volunteers, worked hard to provide Christmas dinner again this year.

“Because of the pandemic, we’re doing a drive-up, served at curbside, take home dinner for the folks who come to us.” Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, volunteer coordinator, Kathleen Jones says.

In previous years, community members have gathered as a large group around tables, enjoying the food and fellowship with neighbors.

“We have them sit down, we serve it like they’re at a restaurant, we try to make it as…as special for everybody as possible.” Jones says.

Bringing together people in the community and providing a homecooked meal, is one of the goals of the Community Christmas Dinner.

“There are a lot of people that may not need food but enjoy this…you know…the community that this effort involves.” Jones says.

Last year’s Community Christmas Dinner served over 350 community members; organizers prepared enough food to serve at least that many people this year.

“Unfortunately, we can’t sit down at a table and talk to our neighbors and people we may not encounter otherwise.” Jones says.

Continuing to serve the community by providing this free Christmas dinner was important to organizers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important because of the…the need that there is.” Jones says.

Manhattan’s Community Christmas dinner was completely free of charge, but donations were accepted from community members who received meals.

