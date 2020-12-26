Brown Co. Sheriff warns residents of new scams

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents of new scams circulating the area.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says residents are being called via cellphone and landline by a caller identifying themself as someone from Discover, MasterCard and Visa and offers residents 0% interest on their credit cards due to COVID-19 relief and offers to refund any interest paid on credit cards this year.

According to Sheriff Merchant, one caller ID showed a number from Seattle, Washington. He said the caller is wanting credit card numbers as well as bank account information and states that they will direct deposit the refundable interest back into their bank accounts. He said several residents have said they have had similar calls from an automated call.

Sheriff Merchant said the scammers will not refund any interest paid and that this is definitely a scam. He said to never give out banking, credit card or personal information over the phone or computer.

According to Sheriff Merchant, this is another way for scammers to take residents’ hard-earned money. He said it is a known fact that most families do have credit cards so this tactic is used to keep residents talking to gain information and trust. He said if residents get this call and feel they have become a victim of a scam, to notify local law enforcement agencies immediately. He said residents should also contact their credit card company by using the number printed on the back of their credit card as well as their bank.

Sheriff Merchant said he advises residents to hang up immediately if they do not know the caller. He said to remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is most likely a scam.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.