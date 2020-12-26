Breezy & cooler Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be much cooler on Sunday behind a strong cold front. It will stay colder for the final week of December with a wintry storm system possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Sunday morning will start out cold with temperatures in the mid 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today. The winds will also be breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

Colder air will continue to settle in behind the front with highs only in the mid to upper 30s Monday.

A storm system will move through the Plains on Tuesday, bringing the potential for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Tuesday morning before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain will change back to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday as it turns colder again. It is still too early to know how much snow or ice we may get, but be prepared for slick travel conditions during this time.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 47

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 19

Mon: High: 37 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 29 AM wintry mix, PM rain.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 18 Cloudy with morning snow.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 19 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 20 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

