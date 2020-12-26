Army launches annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Army has launched its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey for residents of military housing.

The Army says it began its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey to gather feedback about living in Army Housing.

Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said “People are our highest priority, so providing our Soldiers and their families the highest quality housing possible is paramount to our mission. We believe in this simple motto – People always; all else follows.”

According to the Army, an online survey link was emailed to over 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing across the world. It said this includes 3,827 Fort Riley residents that reside in homes managed by Corvias, the military base’s privatized housing partner.

“While we take a lot of pride in trying to ensure we have the best living standards for our Warriors and their families, this is the time for us to see ourselves from the residents’ perspective to ensure we continue to meet standards and the end users’ expectations. We encourage all to make their voice be heard and take the survey,” said Steve Milton, Chief, Fort Riley Army Housing Office.

The Army said Army privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing tenants can rate their satisfaction with services, property and the overall housing experience through the online survey. It said feedback is used to help it maintain a high quality of life for service members and their families. It said results will guide the decisions the Army makes about future housing.

“The Army will improve homes, communities and customer service -- from Army housing staff and the private housing management companies -- through the candid feedback we receive from our Soldiers and their families,” said Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, Deputy Chief of Staff of G-9, which provides policies, programs, resources and expertise for services and installation infrastructure to enable total Army readiness.

According to the Army, G-9 is the sponsor of the survey.

The Army said completing the survey takes around 10 minutes and tenants have until Jan. 15 to complete it. It said those living on Fort Riley that have not received a survey notice in their email should contact CEL via email at ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com, or the garrison housing office at usarmy.riley.usag.mbx.dpw-hsg-rci@mail.mil or 785-239-0678.

