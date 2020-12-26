Above average highs today, cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will have mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Ne Ks, which is well above average for this time of year. Our average high for late December is 40 degrees. Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday, a dry cold front will be pushing through the area giving us a cooler day. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be a little gusty during the day, gusting to 30mph at times.

This work week will be very interesting weather-wise. We are going to start off the week chilly with highs in the 30s on Monday. Early Tuesday morning is when we will see a big change in the weather pattern.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

A dynamic storm system will be affecting the area Tuesday through late Wednesday night. Long-range models are in agreement that we will see widespread precipitation, but it is not clear at this time what that precipitation will fall as. We will have a lot of moisture in place, so regardless of what type of precipitation falls, we will see beneficial precipitation with most areas receiving at least 0.50″.

How much cold air reaches us during the peak of the storm and what track does the storm system take are the biggest questions. These will determine what type of precipitation will fall. If we get enough cold air in place, we will see more snow than rain. If we get more warm air, we will see more rain than snow. If the storm system takes a more northerly track across central Ks, we will see more rain than snow. If the storm system takes a more southerly route across southern Ks, we will see more snow than rain.

Bottom line is you will need to check the forecast daily. This is a very dynamic storm system and we are still several days out from it reaching us so there are many things that may change from now until then. Confidence is very high all of us will see precipitation, but we just cant answer at this time what type will fall and how much.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s/60s. Winds from the SE/S 5-10mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds light from the south at 0-5mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds from SW/NW 10-15mph with gusts to 30.

Taking Action: Enjoy the nice mild weekend since a change in the weather pattern is coming next week. You will want to monitor forecasts daily to stay updated on next week’s storm system as it is still a little early on pinpointing who will see what.

