Advertisement

Topeka package thief arrested

(KGNS)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies announced the arrest of a 25-year-old package thief Thursday night.

Erick Weems, Jr. was arrested Wednesday in the 1500 block of SE 10th St.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man stealing packages from a porch in the 2400 block of SE Burton Rd. A witness claimed the man got into a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a woman and drove away through the yard.

Deputies investigated and eventually found Weems on 10th St.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old man was killed and two children sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle...
Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and...
One killed after trailer comes unhitched and strikes vehicle in Wichita
A Suzuki sport utility vehicle plowed into a house Thursday morning at 113 S.E. 37th in...
SUV plows into house Thursday morning in southeast Topeka
The Scorecard total has decreased by one point and shows decreases in various categories.
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees continued decrease

Latest News

Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Three KSU football players receive All-Big 12 nods
Warmer Christmas Day with snow possible the middle of next week
Christmas Day forecast: Warmer afternoon and sunny
Warmer Christmas Day with snow possible the middle of next week
Warmer Christmas Day with snow possible the middle of next week
Santa helps Academy Sports shoppers
Santa helps Academy Sports shoppers