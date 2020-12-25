Topeka package thief arrested
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies announced the arrest of a 25-year-old package thief Thursday night.
Erick Weems, Jr. was arrested Wednesday in the 1500 block of SE 10th St.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man stealing packages from a porch in the 2400 block of SE Burton Rd. A witness claimed the man got into a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a woman and drove away through the yard.
Deputies investigated and eventually found Weems on 10th St.
