Topeka package thief arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies announced the arrest of a 25-year-old package thief Thursday night.

Erick Weems, Jr. was arrested Wednesday in the 1500 block of SE 10th St.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man stealing packages from a porch in the 2400 block of SE Burton Rd. A witness claimed the man got into a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a woman and drove away through the yard.

Deputies investigated and eventually found Weems on 10th St.

