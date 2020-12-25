Advertisement

Three KSU football players receive All-Big 12 nods

Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU(K-State Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State football team is happy to be represented by three players in Big 12 honors.

Senior defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert received his second straight first-team All-Big 12 nod. Wyatt Hubert is heading to the NFL after declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fellow lineman Drew Wiley and freshman running back Deuce Vaughn made it on the second team.

Vaughn, who had received several accolades for his record-setting debut, joined former Wildcats Tyler Lockett and DJ Reed in being listed at two different positions.

He made it as a running back, and as an all-purpose player. Vaughn was also named as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander FWAA Freshman of the Year Award.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old man was killed and two children sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle...
Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and...
One killed after trailer comes unhitched and strikes vehicle in Wichita
A Suzuki sport utility vehicle plowed into a house Thursday morning at 113 S.E. 37th in...
SUV plows into house Thursday morning in southeast Topeka
The Scorecard total has decreased by one point and shows decreases in various categories.
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees continued decrease

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Christian Braun knocks down six threes en route to a 79-65 win over No. 7 West Virginia.
No. 3 KU rolls past No. 7 WVU behind season high three-point performance
Topeka High star players Kiki and Lilly Smith battled on the hardwood floor against each other...
Battle of the Smiths: Lilly vs. Kiki in a game of H.O.R.S.E.