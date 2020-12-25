Three KSU football players receive All-Big 12 nods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State football team is happy to be represented by three players in Big 12 honors.

Senior defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert received his second straight first-team All-Big 12 nod. Wyatt Hubert is heading to the NFL after declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fellow lineman Drew Wiley and freshman running back Deuce Vaughn made it on the second team.

Vaughn, who had received several accolades for his record-setting debut, joined former Wildcats Tyler Lockett and DJ Reed in being listed at two different positions.

He made it as a running back, and as an all-purpose player. Vaughn was also named as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander FWAA Freshman of the Year Award.

