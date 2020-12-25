The last weekend in 2020 will be mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoyed the weather Christmas Day afternoon, you’ll love the rest of the holiday weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s with more clouds than today on both days and on Sunday there will be more wind.

All eyes continue to be on the storm system next week. While confidence continues to remain high we will have much needed precipitation (most spots getting at least 0.50″), confidence remains low on what precipitation type will fall. As a matter of fact we may have all types of precipitation, it’s just a matter of how long each one will last which will answer the question of how much snow we’ll get and what kind of impacts we’ll have. While we’ll of course be keeping an eye on it over the weekend, specific details may not be known until Monday at the earliest so keep checking back daily for updates.

8 Day 2020 (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear skies (few clouds increase late) with lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds will be light to calm so expect a frosty night.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday will be cold with mostly cloudy skies and highs stuck in the 30s but the winds won’t be as strong, only around 10 mph.

The precipitation will be increasing from west to east on Tuesday at the same time warmer air starts to move in. This will bring a wintry mix to a rain event and then back over to snow lasting through at least Wednesday morning. There does remain some uncertainty on if there will be some precipitation on the back-side of the storm system that will produce a lighter round Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night so we’ll be keeping an eye on that in the coming days.

Depending how much snow accumulates will determine how warm we’ll be to end the week and the weekend. More snow=staying colder.

Taking Action:

Check the forecast daily with details on next week’s storm system. While it still may be too early to be too specific over the weekend (depending on how models handle the storm system) it’s not too early to prepare for significant impacts

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.