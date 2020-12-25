Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police says a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by car Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched on reports of a woman lying in the road near SE 23rd and Davies St. They found the woman with severe trauma to her body. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. TPD says initial investigation indicates she was struck by a vehicle.

TPD closed SE 23rd St. between Market and Burr while the Accident Reconstruction Team works the scene.

Anyone with information should contact TPD or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

