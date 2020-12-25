Lola turns 103 on Christmas Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is younger than ever as she turns 103 today. This may be Christmas Eve, also just happens to be Miss Lola B. Smith’s birthday!

She’s seen more than a century in her long lifetime. This afternoon, family and friends safely celebrated Lola B. with a drive-by parade--even covid couldn’t keep them away.

It may interest you to know that Miss Smith still lives in her own home. Her granddaughter says that Lola loves having birthday parties each year. At first, they celebrated the big milestones: 80, 90, and 100. Now, she says they celebrate every year.

Lisa Davis says her grandmother has been asking about her birthday party for a while, so, they knew they couldn’t skip a year. Lisa posted it to Facebook and invited friends from church. Grandma Lola sat in the garage with heaters as her family and friends drove by and waved today.

“So, we’re gonna go to our next stop right now,” Lisa told 13 News. “We’re gonna have a pajama party. So, we all have the same pajamas, and we’re going to put those on for her, and then it will be time for her to lay down.”

