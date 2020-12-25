Advertisement

Lola turns 103 on Christmas Eve

Lola turns 103 on Christmas Eve 2020.
Lola turns 103 on Christmas Eve 2020.(Ylanite Koppens / Pexels)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is younger than ever as she turns 103 today. This may be Christmas Eve, also just happens to be Miss Lola B. Smith’s birthday!

She’s seen more than a century in her long lifetime. This afternoon, family and friends safely celebrated Lola B. with a drive-by parade--even covid couldn’t keep them away.

It may interest you to know that Miss Smith still lives in her own home. Her granddaughter says that Lola loves having birthday parties each year. At first, they celebrated the big milestones: 80, 90, and 100. Now, she says they celebrate every year.

Lisa Davis says her grandmother has been asking about her birthday party for a while, so, they knew they couldn’t skip a year. Lisa posted it to Facebook and invited friends from church. Grandma Lola sat in the garage with heaters as her family and friends drove by and waved today.

“So, we’re gonna go to our next stop right now,” Lisa told 13 News. “We’re gonna have a pajama party. So, we all have the same pajamas, and we’re going to put those on for her, and then it will be time for her to lay down.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old man was killed and two children sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle...
Man, 32, killed in crash that knocks out power in west Topeka
One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a trailer became unhitched from a pickup truck and...
One killed after trailer comes unhitched and strikes vehicle in Wichita
The Scorecard total has decreased by one point and shows decreases in various categories.
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard sees continued decrease
Fire causes $75,000 loss in Topeka

Latest News

Santa pays off the cart for Annie Pinto (L) on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers fill Topeka’s stores, Santa makes a stop
Fellowship Bible Church holds a drive-in Christmas Eve service on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Fellowship Bible Church holds drive-in Christmas Eve service
Ace Plumbing gives tips for avoiding holiday plumbing disaster
Fellowship Bible Church holds a drive-in Christmas Eve service on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Fellowship Bible Church holds drive-in Christmas Eve service