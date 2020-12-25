Advertisement

Last-minute Christmas shoppers fill Topeka’s stores, Santa makes a stop

Santa pays off the cart for Annie Pinto (L) on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Santa pays off the cart for Annie Pinto (L) on Thursday, December 24, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stores of all sizes kept their doors open for the last minute gifting needs while others searched for fixings for holiday meals.

Santa even made a stop at Academy Sports and Outdoors where he chose random shoppers to pay off the total of their carts with giftcards.

Annie Pinto said she appreciates the kindness in a tough year when both she and her husband experienced job loss.

“It’s heartwarming, we appreciate good people,” she said.

“It’s been tough we’ve had to make huge cuts to our spending.”

Santa said he has been happy to help others in tough times.

“It’s pretty cool to see the kids light up and a lot of the parents are appreciative of it too this has been a really tough year for a lot of people,” he said.

“It’s nice to give something to people who have shopped here for a really long time.”

Pinto said having her cart paid for opens more opportunities.

“It’s a huge relief off us it’s one more bill we can pay we have a lot of medical bills right now I had a stroke in September and so the medical bills are piling out, this is helpful.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors will reopen 8 am Saturday.

