Christmas Day forecast: Warmer afternoon and sunny

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold airmass we’re under will quickly push east Christmas morning allowing for a mild Christmas Day afternoon with the next cold front pushing through on Sunday. This will lead to a cold end to 2020 and a storm system that may bring a mix of all types of precipitation to the area starting as early as Monday night lasting all the way into Thursday.

The storm system next week has a lot of uncertainty to it both in the timing and precipitation type. Because this could start as early as Monday night and last into at least Wednesday night possibly into Thursday DO NOT expect a snowfall forecast until Monday at the earliest. While it would be nice to know how much snow we could get it wouldn’t be worth giving a forecast since it would likely change. If you do really want to know make sure to watch the video above, it is 6 minutes it does go through what the latest models are indicating at this point but always remember it will change.

Today (Christmas): Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday will be in the mid 50s for the nicest day that we’ll have for a while so take advantage of it. Winds will only be around 10 mph, there’ll be plenty of sun as well. With a few more clouds Sunday and a cold front pushing through highs will be more in the 40s. There will also be stronger winds with gusts 20-25 mph.

This cold front will lead to highs in the 30s for much of next week and the storm system that will bring much needed moisture to the area. Depending how much snow falls will depend on how quickly temperatures warm back up. The more snow the slower we warm back up so keep that in mind when it comes to the temperatures as well.

Taking Action:

Bundle up today through tomorrow morning, wind chills in the single digits to low 20s. While there remains a lot of uncertainty on next week’s storm system when it comes to specifics like how much snow we could get, how much ice may accumulate, what kind of travel impacts there will be etc, it’s not too early to prepare. Prepare in the coming days as if there is going to be travel concerns and there will be ice and snow accumulation. It’s always better to prepare for the worst and nothing happens than the other way around.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.