Christmas Day Forecast: Mild this afternoon, much lighter winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the coldest morning of the season with single digits and teens across northeast Kansas, temperatures will be warming up quickly today and will end up in the 40s this afternoon with plenty of sun. 40s and 50s continue through Sunday before colder temperatures return next week.

There remains a lot of uncertainty with the storm system next week. Latest models are leaning more toward a rain event with snow and sleet mixing in at times. This would limit how much snow will accumulate. With this still being several days out just stay weather aware and we’ll continue to keep you updated everyday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Christmas Day: Sunny. Highs in the 40s (low 40s near the Missouri border with highs near 50° toward central Kansas). Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Generally clear with a few clouds moving in late. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds light to calm.

Tomorrow and Sunday remain some differences in the models on the extent of cloud cover which may keep temperatures slightly cooler than the forecast indicates. No doubt it will be above the average high of 40°, it’ll just be a matter of how warm. Saturday will be in the 50s (low 60s can’t be ruled out) with Sunday cooler due to a cold front pushing through during the day. The front has slowed down from recent models so have increased highs closer to 50°.

Next week will be in the 30s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies before precipitation moves in by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be the biggest question as to how warm it will be not only at the surface but all the way up to cloud level. That will be key as to what precipitation type falls. Precipitation lasts through Wednesday morning at the earliest.

Main takeaway is precipitation is likely especially Tuesday into Tuesday night however confidence remains low on the precipitation type and ultimately what kind of impacts there will be.

Taking Action:

Enjoy these next couple days with highs in the 40s and 50s and winds much lighter than the past several days.

Check back daily on the latest trends on what next week’s storm system will do. While it’ll be too early to go into specifics until Monday at the earliest, it’s not too early to prepare for the potential of a major winter storm.



