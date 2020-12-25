Ace Plumbing gives tips for avoiding holiday plumbing disaster

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The combination of holiday cooking and cold temperatures could mean a nightmare for your pipes.

Ace Plumbing says they typically see an increase of calls this time of year because of it.

“Well we keep pretty busy during the winter time, there’s a lot of drain stoppages, you know people do a lot of cooking and they end up with stopped up kitchen sink drains,” said Dave Cobbler, owner of Ace Plumbing in Topeka.

Ace plumbing is encouraging you to be mindful about what you wash down the drain after your holiday meal.

“It’s real important to take any excess grease and pour it in a can and don’t pour it in the kitchen sink drain, pour it a bag that you can throw away with the trash.”

Cleaning up the mess from your holiday cooking could result in a bigger mess for your pipes.

“Well once that grease cools off it will solidify and once it does that you have where it can catch any kind of food particle and get doesn’t in your sewer line where it can catch toilet tissue and stool that are flushed and it can stop the sewer line up as well as the kitchen sink.”

Another common call plumbers see this time of year is dealing with frozen pipes... but Cobbler says there’s ways to avoid it

“Make sure that you remove your garden hose from your outdoor hydrants and that’ll help that hydrant from freezing and if you have a home with a crawl space you want to make sure that you plug those entry holes and ventilation holes so wind doesn’t blow in and freeze those water lines.”

The most important thing to do is to make sure your pipes stay warm.

“If you can get some more heat under those kitchen cabinets or vanities, anything that sits on an outside wall you know if you can get head on that outside wall, that will help.”

