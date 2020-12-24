Advertisement

Wichita man charged with multiple drug violations

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been charged with nine counts related to drug violations.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Troy Bong, 51, of Wichita, has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (counts 1,4 and 7), three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (counts 2,5 and 8) and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (counts 3, 6 and 9).

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened in 2020 in Sedgwick County.

McAllister said upon conviction the crimes carry the following penalties:

  • Count one: Up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.
  • Counts 4, 7: Not more than 40 years and not less than five years and a fine up to $5 million.
  • Counts 2, 5 and 8: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.
  • Counts 3, 6 and 9: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

McAllister said the DEA investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting.

