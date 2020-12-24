Advertisement

Wichita man charged with distribution of methamphetamine

(WYMT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Alejandro Valerio Pineda, 45, of Wichita, has been charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine. He said the crimes are alleged to have happened in November and December of 2020.

McAllister said if convicted, Pineda could face a penalty of no less than five years and no more than 40 years and a fine of up to $5 million on each count. He said the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

