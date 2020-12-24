Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Hope

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s the season of giving, but one area teen “hopes” to receive her forever family this Christmas season. Tonight, we introduce you to Hope.

This lovely young lady is 14, and absolutely loves her dog. She is “all smiles” as she plays with her dog in the park. And as you might expect, hope loves all animals, she dreams of being a veterinarian someday.

For now, though, she’s just a busy teenager. She is passionate about gymnastics. Her other hobbies include art, volleyball, singing and reading.

Hope is smart, kind and funny, and would be a perfect addition to a forever family. Hope would like to be adopted by parents who are supportive, patient and open-minded. A family who could provide structure and clear boundaries, and would not only welcome “her” but also her beloved dog.

If you’d like more information on Hope, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

